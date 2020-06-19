Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

