Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will report $461.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.50 million. Range Resources posted sales of $851.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.