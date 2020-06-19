Piper Sandler Comments on KKR & Co Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,657,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,956 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

