Masco Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $16,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

