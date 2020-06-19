Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $489.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.66.

Netflix stock opened at $449.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.