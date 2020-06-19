Piper Sandler Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.78 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

