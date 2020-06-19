Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Trimble worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Trimble by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 100,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

