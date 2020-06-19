M&T Bank Corp Has $319,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,901,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 300,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 43.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 244,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

