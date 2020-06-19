Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,120,956.00. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,850,605.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,427 shares of company stock worth $5,058,386. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.