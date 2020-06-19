M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,406 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,016,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,172,910.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

LSXMK stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

