MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

