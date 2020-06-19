MML Investors Services LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,886 shares of company stock worth $14,636,156. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

