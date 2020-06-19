M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,235,513 shares of company stock valued at $119,917,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

