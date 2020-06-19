HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.86 ($42.54).

ETR HLE opened at €35.80 ($40.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.70. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a one year high of €50.85 ($57.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

