M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CMC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

