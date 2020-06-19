MML Investors Services LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,788,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.