M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of WNS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

