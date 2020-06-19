MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $11,727,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,050.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 86,927 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 118.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:HQH opened at $20.92 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,600.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.