MML Investors Services LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $302,000.

GBF opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.01. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

