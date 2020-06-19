iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY opened at $153.82 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $168.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

