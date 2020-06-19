MML Investors Services LLC Buys 365 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.69.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

