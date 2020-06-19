MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Catalent by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 452,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 381,874 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Catalent by 76.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

