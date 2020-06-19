MML Investors Services LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

SF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

