Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

WRK stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

