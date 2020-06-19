Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Manchester United stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.80 million, a PE ratio of -233.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Manchester United has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $4,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manchester United by 12.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

