MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 32.92%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.