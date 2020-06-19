Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $30,000 in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $274.31 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.45.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,951.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.