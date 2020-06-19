Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $38,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Avalara by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,647 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,236. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

