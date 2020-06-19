Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Nutanix worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.00. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $190,023.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

