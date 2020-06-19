Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $121.87 on Friday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gartner by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

