Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,158 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 488.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

STAA stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 1.62. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $75,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,075.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,855 shares of company stock valued at $12,343,072. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

