Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.54 ($111.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €93.79 ($105.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.10. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($104.46).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors
MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC
MML Investors Services LLC Buys 365 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp
MML Investors Services LLC Buys 365 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp
MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Catalent Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Catalent Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp
MML Investors Services LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report