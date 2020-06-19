Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.54 ($111.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €93.79 ($105.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.10. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.