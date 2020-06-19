HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

HYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.84 on Friday. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 175.96%. Analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

