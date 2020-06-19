Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 163 at Credit Suisse Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 183 ($2.33) to GBX 163 ($2.07) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 157 ($2.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.71 ($2.17).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 147.90 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 168 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.32.

In related news, insider Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £161.40 ($205.42) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($19,104.24). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of £151.90 ($193.33) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,946.42). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 310 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,270.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

