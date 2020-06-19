Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $61,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,122,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $62.34 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In other news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

