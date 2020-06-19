BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.