Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 22,400 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SurModics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SurModics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 433,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SurModics by 547.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in SurModics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SurModics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SurModics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $567.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

