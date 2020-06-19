Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,577 shares of company stock valued at $222,401. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

