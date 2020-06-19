Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,171 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2,927.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 688.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

