Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,046 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of SYNNEX worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SYNNEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

