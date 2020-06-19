Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 135,086 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

