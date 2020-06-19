BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,532 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 245.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

KOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $106,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,150 shares of company stock worth $843,446.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

