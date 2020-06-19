American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 551.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of American Software worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Software by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of American Software stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $616.67 million, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.