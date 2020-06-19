BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Brink’s to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

