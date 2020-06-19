Alexey Gavrilenya Sells 5,000 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

