Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Raised to GBX 469

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 443 ($5.64) to GBX 469 ($5.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

CSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.17) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.49) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 398 ($5.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 418.29 ($5.32).

LON CSP opened at GBX 349.80 ($4.45) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 544 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.26.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

