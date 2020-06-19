National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

National Grid (LON:NG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 994.58 ($12.66).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 967.60 ($12.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 944.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

