PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $21.18

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $21.18. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 39,368 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

