Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 20,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Capri by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,171 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,171 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation
Parsley Energy Inc Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Parsley Energy Inc Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,046 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,046 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,532 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,532 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report