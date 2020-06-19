Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Down 16.5% in June

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 20,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Capri by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

