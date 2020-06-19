GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.38. GAP shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 489,817 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get GAP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GAP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $207,720,000 after buying an additional 147,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.